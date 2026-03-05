O Outlet de Fene regresa esta fin de semana coa participación de 17 establecementos locais

5 marzo, 2026 Dejar un comentario 62 Vistas

A programación inclúe a actuación musical de Galiza Sound Machine o venres e o sábado pola tarde. 

Archivo-Concello de Fene

O Concello de Fene impulsa unha nova edición do Outlet de Fene, que se celebrará os días 6, 7 e 8 de marzo, coa participación de 17 establecementos comerciais do municipio. A iniciativa desenvolverase nos propios locais participantes, que ofrecerán produtos en condicións especiais durante tres xornadas.

O horario do Outlet será de 10.00 a 13.30 horas e de 17.00 a 20.00 horas o venres e o sábado, e o domingo de 11.00 de 13.30 horas. Nesta edición participan os seguintes comercios: MasSport, DaMa, Bualá, El Baúl de Bego, Lencería Loly Calvo, Costuras, Calzados Locay, Mayka Moda, Koralli Boutique, Jomer, Kenia, Berline, A Tenda Agasallos, Dani Reparaciones y Complementos, Cáprica Comics y Juegos, Arrecendo e Luale114.

A concelleira de promoción económica, Ángeles Coira, sinalou que “o Outlet é unha oportunidade para dinamizar o comercio local e incentivar as compras de proximidade, ofrecendo á veciñanza produtos de calidade a prezos atractivos”. A edil anima á veciñanza a “percorrer os establecementos participantes e apoiar ao pequeno comercio, que é unha peza clave na vida económica e social do concello”.

Como complemento á actividade comercial, o Outlet contará coa actuación musical de Galiza Sound Machine, que actuará o venres e o sábado en horario de tarde, contribuíndo a crear ambiente nas rúas comerciais.

Desde o Concello de Fene convídase á veciñanza a participar nesta nova edición do Outlet e a apostar polo comercio de proximidade. A iniciativa está subvencionada pola Deputación da Coruña e enmárcase nas accións municipais de apoio ao comercio local e de dinamización económica.

Lea también

Cabanas convoca una bolsa de empleo de técnico de gestión

El Concello de Cabanas anuncia la convocatoria y constitución de una bolsa de empleo que …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *