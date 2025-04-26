O ciclo Domingos a Escena presenta en Ferrol a obra de teatro «Cartas da muller ausente»

A programación cultural do Concello de Ferrol inclúe este domingo día 27 unha nova obra do ciclo Domingos a escena. Nesta ocasión, actuará a compañía de Oleiros ‘Ditirambo Teatro’, que representará a obra “Cartas da muller ausente” no Centro Cívico de Caranza.

A entrada é de balde, e a representación comenzará ás 19.00 horas.