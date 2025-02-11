El director deportivo del Racing de Ferrol valora el cierre del mercado invernal

11 febrero, 2025 Dejar un comentario 36 Vistas

Carlos Mouriz en rueda de prensa | Galicia Ártabra-archivo

En rueda de prensa celebrada este lunes, el director deportivo del Racing Club de Ferrol, Carlos Mouriz, valoraba el cierre del mercado invernal, «estamos en descenso y esta costando Dios y ayuda. Los fiché yo y asumo la cuestión».

 

Video rueda de prensa-Racing Club Ferrol.

 

Lea también

Exponav acoge una exposición colectiva de Narart

La sala de exposiciones Carlos III de Exponav acogerá a partir del miércoles 12 una …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *